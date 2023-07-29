Maharashtra to commence two-phase recruitment for 50,000 teachers

Process to start from October: Dedicated portal for recruitment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state education minister, Deepak Kesarkar, has announced a two-phase recruitment process for 50,000 teachers in the state, with the first phase beginning in October. The minister stated that the recruitment will be facilitated through a dedicated portal and will prioritize government schools, followed by private aided schools. The ratio for candidates per post has been adjusted to 1:3, and meticulous roster work will be ensured to avoid any discrepancies.

During his visit to assess the education department in five districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, minister Kesarkar emphasized the importance of completing the verification of roster or the Bindu Namavali process before activating the teacher recruitment portal. He directed education officials to expedite the inspection process within two days of his visit.

Kesarkar said that the new recruitment process aims to ensure fairness in the selection process and prevent open seats from being reduced. Reserved seat candidates will be considered for open seats based only on merit, and newly recruited teachers will be posted in the district or village mentioned during recruitment and shall remain there until the end of their tenure.

In addition to the recruitment process, the education department aims to introduce agricultural education from the early stages of schooling, with discussions with the agriculture department underway. The department also plans to recruit centre heads responsible for conducting educational assessments of students and regular visits to schools under their purview.