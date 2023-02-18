Mahashivratri celebrated with devotion in Waluj

-Shivlilamrut parayan, distribution of mahaprasad

Aurangabad: The Mahashivratri festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the Waluj area on Saturday. The Siddheshwar Mahadev Temple in Kamalapur and the Har Har Mahadev Temple in Bajajnagar were among the many temples where devotees thronged since early morning to seek darshan.

Various religious programmes were organized in the Siddheshwar Mahadev Temple. The devotees participated in the religious programmes with great devotion and enthusiasm, and the Mahashivratri festival was celebrated with much zeal and fervor. Devotees took darshan by chanting Har-Har Mahadev. The temple trustees distributed prasad to the devotees. In the Har Har Mahadev Temple in Bajajnagar, devotees attended various religious programmes during the Akhand Harinam Saptah. On Sunday, Swami Abhayanand Giri Maharaj will perform Kaliya Kirtan, and the Saptah will conclude with Mahaprasad. The temple committee members, including president Kailas Bhokare, Kalyan Alanjkar, Namdev Sonawane and others were present. At the Panchmukhi Mahadev Temple in Bajajnagar, devotees attended the Kirtan and Shivlilamrut parayan ceremony. The temple performed a Rudrabhishek early Saturday morning, and a palanquin procession was taken out in the evening to the beat of tala-mridunga.