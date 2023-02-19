MahaTAIT admit card released

Aurangabad: The admit card of Maharashtra Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (Maha TAIT)-2022 was made available online on Sunday.

The State Government will conduct the TAIT through, an agency Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) between February 22 and March 3. Over 2.40 lakh candidates have registered for the test across the State. The candidates have been waiting for the admit card since February 17. Finally, the hall tickets were made available today. Nearly 30,000 posts of teachers are likely to be filled in schools run by local self-governing bodies across the state.

How to download admit card

Aspirants can download their admit card from the link (https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/mscepjan23/oecla_feb23/login.php?appid=ca7fd892f197ae7bf2d3d125fbf567c). They need to enter the registration no or roll no and password at the required places to download the call letter.

No change in test date

There was a demand to postpone test es so that candidates can get sufficient time for preparations. But, there is no change in the examination date. The IBPS ruled out the possibility of postponing the test.

'Aptitude & Intelligence' sections contain 200 MCQs

The online examination will have two parts with 180 objective-type multiple-choice questions.

Each correct answer carries one mark. The first part is termed as ‘Aptitude’ with 120 questions while the second section is called ‘Intellgence’ with 80 questions. The aspirants will get total 180 minutes, including 120 minutes to attempt the test. Candidates will have to use the extra time for login, collection of the admit card and going through the instructions at the centres.

Some Imp instructions for candidates

-- There will be no sections or subsections in the question paper.

-- All the tests except for the language ability of English and Marathi, will have a bilingual question paper in –Marathi-English or Urdu-English, as per the medium selected by the candidates during the application process.

--- Candidates can attempt any question at any point of time within 120 minutes.

--There will be no negative marking for wrong answers