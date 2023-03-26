Mahavikas Aghadi meet held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Against the backdrop of the public meeting of Mahavikas Aghadi to be held at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on April 2, a meeting of the Aghadi was held at Vitthalnagar in Cidco N-2 area on Sunday. Congress district president Kalyan Kale presided over. Discussion was held about the preparations for the meeting. Officials of Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were present.