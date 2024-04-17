Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav procession to celebrate Jain heritage

Jain community gears up for elaborate celebrations on April 21

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city’s Jain community is preparing for a grand procession to commemorate Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav. The procession will be a visual celebration of Jain heritage, showcasing scenes depicting the glory of Jinshasan from Bhagwan Adinath to Bhagwan Mahavir, highlighting the 24 Tirthankaras. Organized by the Sakal Jain Samaj, the procession will be held on April 21 from Paithan Gate.

At a press conference held on Wednesday, Nilesh Pahade, chairperson of the organizing committee, stressed the inclusive nature of the event, welcoming participation from all Jain sects. The procession, known for its national recognition, will be led by president of the Sakal Jain Samaj Rajendra Darda.

Festivities will commence at 6:00 am with vehicle and cycle rallies converging at Mahavir Chowk from all over the city. A Dharma Dhwaj hoisting ceremony led by Rajendra Darda will follow at 7:00 am at Mahavir Stambh. This will be followed by Dhwajarohan at 7.15 am at Osmanpura Uttamchand Thole Digambar Jain hostel and at 7.30 am Guruganeshnagar.

The centerpiece of the celebrations, the main procession, will commence at 8:00 am from Paithan Gate. It will feature tableaux depicting social and religious themes, offering a commentary on contemporary issues.

Working president Ravi Lodha encouraged active participation from all community members. Treasurer GM Bothra, committee's Megha Sugandhi, Pratik Sahuji and others were present on the occasion.

Sants to participate in the procession

Jain dignitaries like Acharya Devanandji Maharaj, Acharya Vibhavsagarji Maharaj, and Aryika Kulbhushan Mataji will be present at the procession's commencement at Paithan Gate.