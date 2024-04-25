Mahayuti demonstrates strength in bastion of Thackeray faction

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An air of disappointment prevailed in BJP as not a single leader of the party was given a chance to speak at a public meeting organised in Gulmandi after filing the nomination of Mahayuti candidate Sandeepan Bhumre from Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency, today afternoon.

The leaders of MNS, RSP, and RPI (Athavale faction) were also not given a chance to speak on the occasion. The dais was captured by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Local BJP leaders got disappointed as the union Minister of State for Railways (and candidate from Jalna Lok Sabha Constituency) Raosaheb Danve and the state’s marketing federation minister Abdul Sattar, were not connected with the ALC, but were given a chance to speak on the occasion.

BJP leaders including union Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Karad, state housing minister Atul Save, MLAs Haribhau Bagade, Prashant Bamb, city president Shirish Boralkar, general secretary Sanjay Kenekar and Sanjay Khambayate were present on the occasion, but none of them were given a chance to speak. Hence all of them expressed their displeasure after concluding the public meeting.

Today was the last date to submit the nomination in the ALC. Hence the Mahayuti has organised a huge rally to demonstrate the strength. The rally started from Kranti Chowk and culminated at Gulmandi. The leaders and activists from urban and rural parts of the district were present in large numbers. There was beating of drums, bursting of firecrackers, display of cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, deputy CMs Fadnavis and Pawar.

The rally was participated by the leaders and office-bearers of BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP (Ajit Pawar), MNS, RSP, RPI (Athawale faction).

Shouting of different slogans

For the first time, Kranti Chowk's periphery was witnessing echo of different slogans, in the morning hours. BJP workers were shouting ‘Jai Shriram’, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) activists were shouting ‘Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji’, while NCP (AP) members were shouting slogans of Rashtrawadi Punha, while MNS office-bearers were standing aside.

Cutouts of two nephews

The cutouts of two nephews displayed at Kranti Chowk caught the attention. It was one of Shiv Sena chief’s nephew Raj Thackeray and another one was of Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar. The cutouts of PM, CM and Shiv Sena chief were also displayed at the venue.

Box

In total 9 minutes and 30 seconds, only four leaders spoke on the occasion. The candidate Bhumre, minister Abdul Sattar, and minister Danve spoke for 2.30 minutes each, while Kailas Patil spoke for 2 minutes.

Bastion captured?

The Marathwada’s first branch of Shiv Sena was opened in Gulmandi. Since then Gulmandi has been considered as the bastion of Shiv Sena. Hence this is the first time that a chief minister has conducted a public meeting in Gulmandi. This was CM Eknath Shinde’s maiden meeting after getting a party symbol and winning the party’s name. Meanwhile, the public meeting by the Shinde faction became the talk of the political circle as the development had put all of them to think Gulmandi is the bastion of whom hereafter?

It is wrong

BJP city president Shirish Boralkar said, “ BJP’s thousands of activists participated in the rally. Hence it was expected to give a chance to our leaders Dr. Karad and Atul Save as they are from the constituency. The opportunity was not given. It was wrong. However, I think the CM was to leave soon that could be the reason for not allowing us to speak on the occasion.”

Meanwhile, the MNS district chief Sumit Khambekar added, “ The opportunity of speaking would have not been given to the leaders of the allying parties of Mahayuti due to scorching heat.”