Mahayuti has fight with AIMIM candidate: BJP leaders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Backing Mahayuti candidate Sandeepan Bhumre on liquor business, BJP leaders said no candidate would be able to contest the Lok Sabha election if businesses of many candidates are brought to light.

It may be noted that the opposition candidates in the LS Constituency made allegations against Sandeepan Bhumre about liquor shops.

Addressing a press conference on Monday in support of Bhumre, the BJP claimed that Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Chandrakant Khaire was not in the race. They said that their (Mahayuti) fight is with the AIMIM candidate.

Housing Development Minister Atul Save, BJP City unit president Shirish Boralkar, Bhagwan Ghadmode and others were present at the briefing.

Atul Save said that the whole world knows what business opponents are doing. Shirish Boralkar said “Selling liquor is a business, shouldn't a Marathi man do this business? If there is anything illegal in it, tell us.”

The BJP leaders that their political opponent (Khaire) was an MP for 20 years, show anyone work done by him in the district. “Mahayuti candidate Bhumre has given schemes of his department in rural areas. Political opponents are criticising his (Bhumre’s) business rather than the development work he has done. It means they are afraid of Bhumre. Our fight is with AIMIM not with Khaire,” they said.

They said that all partners-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and RPI were not upset and would work together in the canvassing. “The alliance members were upset over the incident of Apri 25. Now, no one is upset. The number of BJP activists was higher that day. A misunderstanding was spreading between BJP and Shinde Sena. BJP has its machinery on 1800 booths. It will work completed,” claimed Save.

BJP will meet industrialists, CA, lawyers, doctors with women self-help groups, and North Indians through conventions, corner and public meetings. Boralkar said that they are prepared for the awareness among sports associations and first-time voters.