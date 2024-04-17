Mahayuti still in a fix on the candidate’s selection

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It appears that Mahayuti is still in a fix over selecting a candidate for Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency which is the capital of Marathwada. The delay has caused uneasiness among its activists. The enthusiasm in BJP machinery for the canvassing is decreasing. Therefore, it has become a cause of concern for Shinde Sena.

The process of filing nomination papers for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will commence on April 18. Three Constituencies- Jalna, Beed and Aurangabad- from Marathwada will go for election in the fourth phase.

The names of candidates of Mahayuti, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for Jalna and Beed Constituencies have already been announced. Even their candidates have started campaigning.

Mahayuti has not been able to decide on a candidate for the Aurangabad LS Constituency. BJP has been preparing for the elections for the past two years. As an aspirant, the name of union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad surfaced. Dr Karad too surveyed the Constituency. However, the confusion spread when Shinde Sena made a claim for the Constituency.

There is no consensus in Mahayuti over the seats of Aurangabad, Palghar, Thane and Nashik LS constituencies. BJP is telling unofficially that the seat of Aurangabad LS Constituency was allotted to Shinde Sena. It is being said that Dr Karad was out of the race of aspirants as he was entrusted with the responsibility of three Constituencies-Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli.

Box

No consensus on a candidate

Minister Sandeepan Bhumre, Rajendra Janjal and Vinod Patil are aspirants from Shinde Sena. However, there is consensus in the party on their names. This delayed the selection of the candidate. Some MLAs of Shinde Sena are insisting on the name of Bhumre while others are getting support from outside the party.

Box

Canvasing to be delayed

MVA declared Chandrakant Khaire as a candidate for the Constituency immediately. So, he started his canvassing. He took out two election rallies in the Constituency. Now, he is giving stress on meeting person to person.

There is also planning of public meetings of Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate and sitting MP Imtiaz Jaleel also started the campaign.

The party’s head Asaduddin Owaisi visited the Constituency twice. There is a deserted look in Mahayuti camp as opponents have already commenced canvassing. Before the declaration of the candidate’s name, the Sthambh Poojan was performed. The uneasiness on the faces of leaders who were present for the event was seen clearly.