Mahayuti to announce seat sharing soon: MLA Shirsath

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Speculations are rife about Mahayuti alliance. Some leaders are talking about anything without thinking. The two-and-a-half-hour meeting with Amit Shah has resolved the issue of seat sharing. Chief Minister and both deputy chief ministers will announce seat sharing,” said Sanjay Shirsath, the Shiv Sena spokesperson.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Shirsat said that some people are raising questions like what would be the seat-sharing formula of BJP-Shiv Sena-Nationalist.

“Others have gone extreme in making statements and claimed that Shinde Sena will get 5-6 seats. The speculations about this will come to an end in two to four days duration. Mahayuti Alliance has found a satisfactory solution and its announcement will be made on March 11. Prakash Ambedkar has criticised Congress. He never allied with Pawar. Maha Vikas Aghadi will take Ambedkar as an alliance,” he claimed.

Shirsath said that they would contest the election with full strength and win 45 seats. “We will do whatever is asked by CM Shinde. There will be a difference of one or two seats at the most. The decision will be according to the condition,” he asserted.

He said that Shinde Sena would contest the election on the symbol of ‘Bow and Arrow.’

He informed journalists the planning of each constituency is different while sharing seats in the education period. On point of Sena leader Ramdas Kadam’s statement, he replied that this is not a time to take an aggressive stand.

How Rohit Pawar has Rs 200 Cr property

When he was asked about raids of ED on the Sugar factories of MLA Rohit Pawar, he replied that ED may have received some important evidence, which is why it had taken action against him.

“How he got wealth of Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore at the age of playing sports. Whether he has worked anywhere or found a treasurer. When I purchased a flat, faced a lot of difficulties paying money for it. From where has he received wealth,” he questioned.