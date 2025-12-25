Mahayuti to contest on 91 seats in 23 prabhags

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It has almost been confirmed that a Mahayuti between the Shinde Sena and the BJP will be formed for the municipal corporation elections. Negotiations will take place between the two parties for around 91 seats, that is, 23 prabhags. According to preliminary calculations, Mahayuti candidates will contest the municipal elections in these 91 seats. In some areas, entire prabhags will be allotted to the Shinde Sena, while certain prabhags will be given to the BJP.

A decision regarding the remaining six prabhags will be taken after discussions with the RPI (Athawale faction) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction). However, no joint meeting of the Sena-BJP with these two parties has taken place so far. At the primary level, discussions have been held on 91 seats, and based on this, a final decision is likely to be taken by Monday. To avoid rebellion, it will not be revealed until the very last moment which prabhag is being allotted to whom. Once the Mahayuti is finalised, a joint announcement will be made.

Mahayuti would win 80 seats…

The Mahayuti will win 80 seats. Preliminary discussions on contesting 91 seats as part of the alliance have been completed. The next decision will be taken after understanding the seat-sharing formula proposed by the Shinde Sena. The Mahayuti will be victorious in 80 seats, and the mayor will be from our alliance, said OBC Welfare minister, Atul Save.

Seat-sharing formula to be presented before the revenue minister

The seat-sharing formula will be presented before revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday. He will hold a meeting at the divisional office in Chikalthana to discuss the matter. After that, the draft of the seat-sharing arrangement will be finalised at the Mumbai regional office. The Mahayuti’s seat-sharing decision is expected to be announced by Sunday or Monday evening. Preparations are underway from both parties in this direction, although, for the time being, the RPI (Athawale faction) and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party are not being considered.