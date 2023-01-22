Main flag hoisting ceremony on Jan 26

Aurangabad: The government flag hoisting ceremony on the 74th Republic Day will be held on the Deogiri ground of the police commissioner office on January 26 at 9.15 am. The flag hoisting ceremony will be performed by guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre. Deputy commissioner of general administration department Jagdish Miniyar has appealed that government and semi-government offices and organizations should hold the flag hoisting programme before 8.30 am or after 10 am.