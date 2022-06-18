Maintaining relations, hard work, keys to success: Kalwaniya

Manish Gajbhiye

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 18:

“My father has always said that if you want to serve the society, you should not forget your roots”, said Aurangabad Rural Police Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya. Speaking to Lokmat Times on the eve of World Father’s Day to be celebrated on June 19, Kalwaniya elucidated his father’s role in inculcating values in him as a human being and nurturing his career.

Kalwaniya said, his native village is Singrawat in Didwana tehsil in Rajasthan. There no school was there. He belongs to a farmer’s family. His father Prakashram Kalwaniya used to travel around five to six miles daily to attend the school from his village. After completing his class tenth, he joined Indian Air Force. While in service, he completed his graduation and even MBA.

During his service, his children including two sons and a daughter went to the Air Force School. Until standard six he was very weak in studies, mentions SP Kalwaniya, but his father started giving more attention to his studies by personally guiding him. Then he gradually started developing an interest in the students and become the topper in the city, mentioned Manish Kalwaniya.

His father always said that one should remain attached to his roots and hence, during vacations, he used to take the children to his native place. The children used to work on the farm and the hard work on the farms developed a sense of efficiency in them. Despite failures, one should continue doing the work and the success will come automatically, his father advised frequently.

As his father was an Air Force man, the discipline in the uniform had always been a part of life for the children. It also inspired him to join the police force, says the learned SP.

After he graduated from IIT, Mumbai, SP Kalwaniya worked with a Multinational Company (MNC) for a year. However, his father motivated him and told him that what he is doing is a meager means to serve the country and he should try for other things, through which he could give maximum to the society. Hence, he started preparing for the competitive exam and joined the police force, he said.

While working in the police force, we have to face several such incidents involving father-child relations. There are several factors responsible for such incidents that bring disgrace to the relations. When we find fathers abusing the child, as police we have to take stern action against the accused, but we also use the means of counseling the victims to support them in their further lives and also take the assistance of the NGOs working in this field, added SP Kalwaniya.