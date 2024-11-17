Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana game changer: CM Mohan Yadav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Ladki Bahin Yojana in Madhya Pradesh (MP) benefited the BJP Government. The same scheme was started in Maharashtra and it will be a game changer here,” said Mohan Yadav, the MP Chief Minister while addressing in a press conference on Sunday.

He said that the 'Laki Bahin Yojana' was not discontinued by the MP Government but was expanded. Yadav got angry at the question asked about increasing the amount under the scheme. Accusing Congress, Yadav said Congress had no model of development beyond lying.MP Government gave Rs 1000 per month to women.

Currently, Rs 1250 is being paid monthly to the beneficiaries in MP. Compared to 2004, the MP Government's budget increased 15 times. Therefore, this scheme has not put any strain on the Government exchequer.

In the State, the Mahayuti Government has promised to give women Rs 2100 per month. “Mahayuti Government will definitely fulfil the promise. The airport should be named 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport,” he said while answering a question. Arvind Menon, BJP City president Shirish Boralkar, Deepak Dhakne, Jalinder Shendge, Laxman Shinde and others were present.