Majma, Matami Julus taken out in city on ‘Ashura’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Yaum-e-Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram month was observed in the city on Wednesday in a traditional way.

Majma of Sawaris was organised at City Chowk this morning. A large number of community brothers gathered there to see Majma.

Matami Julus of Shia brethren passed through the same area. As a respect, Sunni brethren stopped playing ‘Dhol Tasha’ and gave way to the Julus.

The harmony of Shia-Sunni like this cannot be seen in anywhere.

Sawaries which installed at the different parts of the city on the first day Muharram, gather at City Chowk on ‘Ashura.’

Many youths accompanying Sawaris were wearing white and saffron turbans while others were wearing green and white clothes.

When Sawaris reached in front of City Chowk Police Station, Police officers welcomed them. The Commissioner of Police has the honour of welcoming Sawaris for many decades.

President of Alam Bardar Committee and former Mayor Rashid Khan Mamu did dastarbandi by tying white turbans to the dignitaries.

Commissioner of police Pravin Pawar, administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation G Sreekanth, Suprintendent of Police Manish Kalwaniya, deputy commissioners of police Navneet Kanwat, Nitin Bagate, Shilwant Nandedkar, Prashant Swami and police inspector Nirmala Pardeshi were present.

The police administration installed barricades on both sides of road from Shahganj to Juna Bazaar to provide space for standing to the followers.

There was a tight police bandobast of police for maintaining peace in Majma. Many Muslim brethren kept their shutters down to observe ‘Ashura.’

Sharbat and food items were distributed in the different parts of the city. There was a huge rush of followers near Chote Chand Sahab at Chelipura and Bade Chand Sahab at Bhadkal Gate today.

Former corporator Afsar Khan, Ajuman-e-Khadimul Masoomin president Ejaz Zaidi, scholar from Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) Maulana Syed Haider Raza, Hussain Razvi, Raza Razvi, Syed Ali Raza, Abbas Razvi, adv Zeeshan Zaidi, Ahtesham Abedi, Mushir Hussain and others were on the dais. Qazi Shakil conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Peace should be maintained in the city. Students should be given higher education. For the past several decades, the festival of Muharram has been observed by Shia-Sunni brothers together. They deserve congratulations.

(Praveen Pawar, Commissioner of Police).

This is a historical city. It has a rich historical and cultural heritage. Millions of tourists visit the city every year. Therefore, it is the responsibility of every citizen to keep it clean.

(G Sreekanth, CSMC administrator)

This is the first time, I am seeing the Shia-Sunni brothers and the administration on the same platform. There is no such example anywhere else in the country. Hindu-Muslim unity is seen. We should adopt the teachings of Islam in our daily life.

(Maulana Syed Ehsan, Uttar Pradesh)