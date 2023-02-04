Major contribution of women in development of the city

Aurangabad First : Seminar on 'Women's contribution in city's development'

Aurangabad: Women have contributed a lot in health, education, industry, arts, sports and government sectors of Aurangabad city, said Prashant Deshpande, president Aurangabad First. He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Women's Contribution in the Development of the City’ organized by the Women's forum of the association here recently.

More than 50 women working in various fields participated in the first seminar. Women working at the forefront in various fields expressed their opinions on various issues and also suggested action plans for solving the problems. An opinion was expressed that there should be efforts to bring better manpower in the city. The experts asserted that focus should be on building the city's infrastructure, including women who are academically capable in the mainstream, attention to traffic safety, non-availability of nurseries and canteens and guiding women of the self help groups for marketing their products. There was a detailed discussion on some issues related to facilities in the field of arts, infrastructure and security for athletes.

Issues were also raised for the rehabilitation of beggars and third genders. Experts also presented proposals on nutrition, maternal mortality, family planning and women’s healthcare. Dr Nita Padalkar, Jyoti Dasharathi, Hemant Landge, Bakul Deshpande, Madhura Anvikar, Maithili Tambolkar and others were present.