Major parties file nominations ahead of CSN elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nomination forms for the upcoming elections have been filed by representatives of the major political parties. The details of candidates and their respective constituencies are summarized below:

P01 - Soniya Phule, Ashwini Harne, and Ganesh Pawar(Shinde Sena); Bansi Jadhav, Chhaya harne, Balu Autade, and Indira Bakle (UBT Sena); Shaikh Lal Patel (INC).

P02 - Rajgaurav Wankhede(BJP); Vandana Idhate, and Poonam Patil (Shinde Sena).

P03 - Durga Fatelashkar (BJP), Kanchan Tayade (Shinde Sena)

P05 - Pranali Dhage (shinde Sena), Kamal Jagtap (INC)

P06 - Momin Khan and Khan Saif Naser (NCP-AP); Gazi Ahmed, and Mir Hidayat Ali (AIMIM).

P07 - Raju Ahire, Ashwini Shinde,and Padma Shinde (Shinde Sena); Sandip Jadhav (UBT Sena).

P09 - Latif Shaikh (NCP-SP).

P10 - Prajakta Bhale, and Mangesh Bhale(UBT Sena).

P11 - Badrinath Thombre, Chandrakala Thombre, and Savita Telore (Shinde Sena).

P12 - Shaikh Ibrahim Imam and Shaikh Rafiq Imam (INC); Syed Nazeer (AAP); Mehjan Begum Shaikh Kareem, Khan Nisar Ahmed, and Shariquddin Syed (AIMIM).

P13 - Patel Shaikh Salim Patel(NCP SP); Syed Abdul Kamil, Shaikh Ibrahim Imam, and Shaikh Ismail (INC); Abdul Bari Shaikh (AAP).

P14 - Awez Iliyas (SP).

P15 - Prajakta Pardeshi and Rishikesh Jaiswal (Shinde Sena) and Sachin Khaire and Pooja Lingayat (Uddhav Sena).

P16 - Sushma Yadgire (Shinde Sena), Vishaka Nillawar (NCP, Ajit Pawar group), Eknath Danve (Uddhav Sena), and Abhay Taksal (CPI).

P17 - Anil Makariye (BJP); Sunil Dhage and Santosh Lokhande (Shinde Sena); Ulhas Narwade (NCP-AP); Hiralal Birute, and Gopal Kulkarni (Uddhav Sena).

P 18 - Harshada Shirsat, Sanjay Barwal, and Santosh Marmat (Shinde Sena).

P 19 - Anil Birare, Ashwini Mule, Anil Mule, and Aditya Dahiwal (Shinde Sena); Anil Sonkamble (NCP SP).

P 20 - Sandip Arke, Ravindra Gange, Vanita Jadhav, Anu Mule, Nikita Pawar, and Anil Mule (Shinde Sena); Suresh Deshmukh, and Deepak Mahadik (UBT Sena).

P21 - Kamlakar Joshi(BJP); Sushil Khedkar (Shinde Sena); Vandana Kamble(INC).

P22 - Yashoda Chabukswar (BJP); Ajay Gatane, Santosh Kholkar, Lata Pawar, and Nanda Dhogade (Shinde Sena); Jyoti More, Vishal Pund, Vinay More, Suddam Solunke, Rajaram More (NCP AP); Vijaymala Sherkhane, Sunita Patil, Atmaram Pawar (UBT Sena); Mayavati Sontakke, Rangnath Khedekar, and Kalyani Sonawane(INC).

P25 - Sangita Navpute (BJP); Jagganath Shinde(Shinde Sena); Pravin Khare, and Vaishali Korde (UBT Sena); Bhaskar Lahane(CPI)

P 26 - Rupali Dhepe, Ramesh Bahule,Shivaji Hiwale, Sadhana Hiwale, Vijaya Dhavale,and Archana Chavan (Shinde Sena); Maya Salwe (UBT Sena); Haribhau Rathod (INC).

P27 - Shilesh Hekale (BJP); Sunil Raut (Shinde Sena); Vijaymala Kamble, Vinay More, Rajaram More (NCP AP).

P 28 - Sachin Borde (Shinde Sena).

P 29 - Manoj Shejwal (BJP); Siddanth Shirsat, Anita Ghodele, and Shweta Trivedi (Shinde Sena); Alkesh Korke (NCP AP); Rutuja Ghuge (UBT Sena); Gautam Sonowane (NCP SP).