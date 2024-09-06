Major relief to 15K consumers in Padegaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To ensure uninterrupted and quality power supply to customers in the Padegaon area, MSEDCL has upgraded the power transformer capacity at the 33 KV Padegaon substation. The previous 5 MVA transformer was replaced with a new 10 MVA transformer. This upgrade was inaugurated by Chief Engineer Pawan Kumar Kachchot on Thursday. As a result, 15,000 electricity customers have received relief.

Previously, Padegaon substation had two 5 MVA power transformers providing electricity to 15,000 customers through 11 KV lines. However, the increasing number of customers and growing demand for electricity in the Padegaon area were causing disruptions in the power supply. To address this issue, under the guidance of Joint Managing Director Rahul Gupta and Chief Engineer, Mahavitaran decided to enhance the capacity of one of the power transformers under the new service connection scheme.

On Thursday at 6 am, a 10 MVA power transformer was brought to the substation. Replacing the old 5 MVA transformer with the new 10 MVA transformer, which weighs nearly 15 tons, was a meticulous task. The Mahavitaran team worked tirelessly for 11 hours to install the transformer by 5 pm. During this process, power supply to all lines was suspended from 6 am to 12 pm for safety reasons. After noon, power was provided to customers in two-hour cycles from the other transformer. Full power supply to all lines was resumed after 9 pm.

The Superintending Engineer Bina Sawant, Executive Engineer Satish Khakse, Vishnu Navle, Additional Executive Engineer Praveen Dhopate, Abdullah Sajeed Shaikh, Deputy Executive Engineer Prasad Pathak, Assistant Engineer Shekhar Awasthi, and various other Mahavitaran staff, including Testing Department Executive Engineers Sanjay Ade, Deputy Executive Engineer Shrikant Sonawane, Assistant Engineers Vinod Shevankar, Avinash Chavan, Pushkar Purandare, Manish Dighule, Rahul Chavan, and contractor Amar Aghav were present on the occasion.