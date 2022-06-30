Major reshuffle in district likely after rebel in Sena!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 30:

The rebellion in Shiv Sena led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. It is shocking as the group in opposition includes five MLAs from the district that was considered the bastion of the saffron party. Hence to revive the lost glory, the local office-bearers urged the party’s contact chief Vinod Ghosalkar to revise the local organisational body, said the sources from the party.

It is alleged that the former guardian minister Subhash Desai was never in touch with the Shiv Sena party workers and office-bearers. He handled the organization like a gazetted officer. Hence, there is a vital role of Desai in the decline of the party expressed by the local office-bearers before Ghosalkar during the interaction. They also opposed the appointment of regular faces on different bodies for the past two decades. The rebels before going into opposition has informed the party leaders before and after about the rise of dictatorship in the party, but all remained unchanged. Hence the rebels were forced to demolish the bastions.

They also underlined many differences between the deputy district chief and the city chief over the issues of rights. As the anti-party activities took ahead in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and Zilla Parishad elections, therefore, everyone's attention is on the reshuffle in the local organising unit.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed due to war between Shiv Sena and Shinde Sena. Hence the party at its level is now collecting details to find out the reasons behind this political turmoil. Earlier, some rebel MLAs had voiced against the growing dictatorship of the former industry minister and the district chief before the party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Now, all eyes are stuck on what action the party takes upon their grievances.

According to sources, the party will witness a major reshuffle in Shiv Sena and Yuva Sena in the fortnight. It is assumed that some of them would be kicked out of the party and few of them would get an opportunity to prove themselves.

Tanwani supporters erect hoardings

Former MLC Kishanchand Tanwani has erected hoarding at Kranti Chowk. It read, “Sir, the district needs you, therefore, take the decision soon.” Meanwhile, hoarding has become a talk of the political circle due to its ambiguity.

For the last three years, Tanwani has been put on hold without being given any post by the party.

He joined the Shiv Sena leaving the BJP. He also helped MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, who had revolted and joined the Shinde faction, during the election from the Aurangabad Central constituency. Earlier, it was decided to award him with the post of Mahanagar Pramukh, but nothing has been decided upon it at the party level, so far.