Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“We will propose 50 acres for core IT development within a month,” announced Sanket Bhondve, IAS, Joint Secretary, MeitY, at an industry-startup interaction on Saturday revealing STPI’s plan to establish a Center of Excellence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to boost the IT and EV sectors.

The city is set to become a hub for IT and EV innovations, with major developments underway. Bhondve revealed the IT park proposal and the government’s plan to collaborate with institutions like NIELIT to foster skill development and technological progress. A key highlight was the signing of an MoU between STPI and local organizations, including CMIA, MAGIC, and MASSIA. These groups will serve as nodal institutions to support STPI’s expansion initiatives. IFS Vallari Gaikwad Under Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, urged startups to focus on research and development. She assured support for entrepreneurs by engaging international stakeholders, including Japan, and advised them to learn foreign languages to unlock global opportunities. She also highlighted Jayajaka funds from Japan as a financial aid resource. Ajay Srivastava, Director of Maharashtra and Goa STPI, emphasized STPI’s long-standing commitment to software exports and fostering entrepreneurial ecosystems. Ashish Garde of MEDC lauded the MoU for providing startups access to STPI’s nationwide CoEs. CMIA President Arpit Save proposed a Japan-backed industrial zone and a CoE for EVs or AI, while MASSIA President Chetan Raut highlighted the need for expanded IT infrastructure. IAS Rahul Gupta Joint MD of MSEDCL, assured an uninterrupted power supply with plans to increase capacity by 528 MW across 67 locations. Not any industry will less the power supply. These initiatives aim to propel industrial and technological growth in the region.

Key Developments:

Key Developments:

50-Acre IT Park: Proposal to Maharashtra Government in a month.

EV CoE: Center to support EV investments.

Skill Development: STPI to collaborate with CMIA, MASSIA and MAGIC.

IT Park: 15-acre park in MIDC areas under consideration.

High-Speed Internet: Internet in industrial areas within seven days.