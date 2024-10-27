Majority of candidates to file nomination form today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The majority of candidates from nine Assembly Constituencies of the district will file nomination papers on October 28 and 29.

Only two days have left to file nominations. Party and independent candidates will file the nomination forms during this period. Candidates of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti have been decided in all the nine constituencies of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Uddhav Sena has given AB form to Datta Gorde as an MVA candidate from Paithan, but, his name did not figure in the official list while Sanjana Jadhav from the Shinde group is trying to get a ticket for Kannad Constituency.

There is speculation that Dr Gaffar Quadri will get a ticket from the Samajwadi Party from Aurangabad East Constituency.

However, his candidacy has not been announced officially. Contenders of MVA and Mahayuti are also preparing to file their candidature as independent candidates.

It will be clear whether someone has done rebellion or not only after the withdrawal of the nomination forms. Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has not declared any stand in these Constituencies yet. It will be known only after October 30.

Constituency wise candidates

Constituency-wise candidates of MVA and Mahayuti are as follows:

-- Aurangabad Central: Kishanchand Tanwani (MVA), Pradeep Jaiswal (Mahayuti), Naser Siddiqui (MIM) and Javed Qureshi (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi)

--Aurangabad East : Atul Save (Mahayuti), Imtiaz Jaleel (MIM) and Vikas Dandge Patil (VBA)

-- Kannad: Udaysingh Rajput (MVA) and Harshvardhan Jadhav (Independent)

--Aurangabad West: Sanjay Shirsat (Mahayuti), Raju Shinde (MVA), Ramesh Gaikwad (Independent) and Anjan Salve (VBA).

---Gangapur- Khuldabad : Prashant Bamb (Mahayuti), Satish Chavan (MVA)

--Vaijapur- Ramesh Bornare (Mahayuti) and Dineshsingh Pardeshi (MVA)

-- Paithan: Vilas Bhumre Patil (Mahayuti)

-- Sillod : Abdul Sattar (Mahayuti) and Suresh Bankar (MVA)

--Phulumbri : Anuradha Chavan (Mahayuti) and Vilasbapu Autade (MVA)