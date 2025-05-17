Makai Gate conservation work to extend for 5 months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The restoration work of the Makai Gate, a state-protected monument, is now on a progressive track. Although for the past year, it was only claimed on paper that work worth Rs 99.28 lakh had been completed, the project is finally seeing real progress. Within the next five months, maintenance, repair, and conservation efforts will be carried out to restore this historic gate to its former glory. The work will be carried out by the state's Department of Archaeology.

A government resolution regarding Makai Gate was issued on March 31, 2024. According to this resolution, the project is progressing well, with work worth Rs 99.28 lakh reported as completed. Besides, financial approval has been granted for an amount of Rs 32.12 lakh required for the preservation and repair of the monument. However, over the past year, the condition of this historic gate had not improved. The delay was reportedly due to difficulties in diverting traffic that passes through the gate. Finally, a decision has been made to close the gate to traffic for the next five months to allow for the necessary repair and conservation work, clearing the path for its restoration.

Planned Works

At Makai Gate, the works like chemical treatment, roof maintenance and repair, structural strengthening, waterproofing, and maintenance of the giant-sized wooden door will be undertaken. Cement layering will also be applied on the gate.