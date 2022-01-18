Makar Sankranti Celebration at Winchester

Aurangabad, Jan 18: Makar Sankranti traditionally marks the arrival of spring in India. The celebration of Makar Sankranti, the festival of kites, came alive at Winchester International English School when the whole school wore a festive look with kites adoring the corridors and reception in the absence of students due to Covid-19 pandemic. The teaching and non-teaching staff was present to conduct off line classes.

Teachers narrated how the harvest festival is celebrated in various states. As a part of celebration, staff had a great time distributing ‘Til Gul.’ A giant kite was made and displayed to glorify the occasion. The colourful Rangoli on the front stage was attracting everyone. School director Dr Afsar Khan wished Happy Makar Sankranti to all and explained the importance of the festival.