Make country no 1 in organ donation: Padmashri Titiyal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “India is number one in the world in terms of population. Similarly, our country should be in the top position in the world in organ donation. There is a great need to increase awareness about eye donation in society,” said Padmashri Dr Jeewan Singh Titiyal

He was speaking as a Chief Guest at a workshop on 'Eye Donation and Eye Transplantation' organised jointly by the Department of Ophthalmology of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Maharashtra Ophthalmologist Association (MOA) and Aurangabad Ophthalmologist Association (AOA).

GMCH dean Dr Shivaji Sukre inaugurated the workshop. Padmashri and the Head of the Department of Ophthalmology of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Jeewan Singh Titiyal with Associate Professor Dr Manpreet Singh Kaur were present.

Health Officer of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Dr Paras Mandlecha, president of MOA Dr Santosh Aggarwal, Dr Ajay Sambare, Senior Ophthalmologist Dr Vilas Wangikar, Dr Ajay Lohia, Dr Dnyanoba Darade and deputy dean Dr Kashinath Garkal were present.

The workshop was organised under the guidance of the head of the Department of Ophthalmology of GMCH Dr Archana Vare and Associate Professor Dr Tapan Jakkal.

Rs 4.5 Cr machinery to be bought soon

Dr Shivaji Sukre highlighted the importance of eye donation. He said that the state-of-the-art machinery required by the ophthalmology department of GMCH would soon be available.

“The process to purchase Rs 45 crores machinery has started from the District Planning Development fund. Microscopes required for various eye surgeries, phacoemulsification machines required for advanced cataract surgery and autoclave machines required for sterilisation of various equipment will soon be available,” he said.