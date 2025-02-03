Make India developed nation through 3-point formula: MP Dr Karad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Three principles- Reform, Perform and Transform- should be followed e to make India a developed nation and a world leader,” said Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP and former union Minister of State for Finance. He was speaking as chief guest in a programme organised at Shreyash Pratishthan’s technical campus to celebrate Republic Day.

Founder president of Shreyash Pratishthan Basavaraj Mangrule welcomed the dignitaries. The programme began with the unfurling of the flag and saluting to the chief guest. After this, the NCC students presented a parade that was led by ANO and Lt Brijbhushan Shukla.