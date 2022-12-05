Make the G20 Summit a success through coordination

Union minister Dr Bhagwat Karad instructs officials and public representatives

Aurangabad:

India will host the G20 summit. Accordingly, the G20 Conference to be held at Aurangabad on February 13 and 14, 2023 will be based on the theme of women and child welfare. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad on Saturday appealed to make this conference a success.

Karad said that the G20 conference will be a success with the help of the Central and State governments and for this purpose the state government will issue a fund of Rs 50 crores. Representatives of many countries will come to the city. Along with students from the university's language department, multilingual businessmen will also accompany the council representatives to provide information about the city.

A total of 20 different issues will be discussed in detail in this conference. They will also visit Ellora, Ajanta and Daulatabad and industries. The road work up to Ajanta should be completed as soon as possible. He instructed guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre to organize a meeting of the Paithan council representatives at and make arrangements for the delegation to visit Jayakwadi Dam and Paithani production centre. Cooperation minister Atul Save, MLA Haribhau Bagde, Special Inspector General of Police KM Mallikarjun Prasanna, Commissioner of Police Dr Nikhil Gupta, collector Astikkumar Pandey, Municipal Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police Manish Kalwania were present.