Making videos of wildlife animals in zoo proved dearer

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an administrative action, the civic chief took to a youth to task for preparing reels with wildlife animals of Siddharth Garden Zoo and ordered him to tender an apology on social media publicly.

The youth on his social media account named Chotu Chaush prepared reels featuring the leopard and the fox. The youth was seen calling the wildlife animals closer to their cages and petting them on their heads. These reels went viral on social media on Friday.

There are 250 different types of wildlife animals in the zoo. The measures are taken by the security guards on the campus so that the tourists does not reach near the cages of wildlife animals.

However, dodging the security guards the youth Chota Chaush called the leopard and the fox in the cage closer and petted them on their heads while making a reel.

The civic authorities then launched a search for him and produced the youth before the civic chief on Friday.

The civic chief took him to task. Later on, he was told to tender an apology publicly on social media. He has also been told to work for the zoo for seven days by making reels creating awareness amongst the visitors underlining the behaviour while on the zoo campus and explaining in detail about the Wildlife (Protection) Act, etc. The civic chief said that after finishing of seven days punishment the decision on the next punishment will be taken.

Under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 it is a serious offence to rear a wildlife animal or make a video with them. There is a provision of imprisonment from five to seven years and a fine of up to Rs 25,000.