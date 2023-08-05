Male leopard dies of starving

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, an 11-month-old male leopard died in the Borsar area. The incident came to light on Friday evening.

The wildlife animal was found lying dead on the farm of Dadasaheb Prabhakar Gaikwad (of Borsar) on land bearing Gut Number 185, on August 4. He alerted the forest officials about the deceased animal. The approach to the farm was not possible, as a result, the squad reached the spot by riding a bullock cart. A team of veterinarians led by veterinary officer V A Mokhade inspected the animal. The squad led by veterinary officer D G Gandhile performed the post-mortem of the animal. It is assumed that the leopard may not have found prey and would have died for want of water and food. Meanwhile, the real cause of death will be revealed after the post-mortem report.

Under the guidance of the Conservator of Forests (CF, Aurangabad) H G Dhumal and Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) S V Mankawar, the investigation is done by the team comprising Assistant Conservator of Forest (Kannad) Dr Rajendra Nale, Range Forest Officer (Kannad) Rohini Salunkhe and Forester R D Pathan.