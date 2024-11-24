Malegaon mob caught stealing phones in vote counting frenzy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A gang from Malegaon was arrested for stealing mobile phones and valuables during the vote-counting procession at SFS High school, Aurangabad East on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Shehzad Shaikh, Shaikh Imran Sheikh Aziz, Umar Farooq Shaikh Rafiq, Shaikh Latif Shaikh Atiq, Mohammad Mosin Abdul Hamid Shaikh, and Arbaz Shaikh Firoz Shaikh, are all residents of Malegaon. The vote counting for the Aurangabad East Assembly constituency took place at SFS School, where a large crowd gathered after BJP's Atul Save was declared the winner. During the commotion, the gang infiltrated the crowd and stole several mobile phones. One suspect was seen stealing a phone and attempting to flee in a car (MH-41-AZ-4161). Jawaharnagar police arrested a gang from Malegaon on Saturday for stealing mobile phones and other valuables during the assembly election victory processions. The police seized weapons, including a kukri, knives, a fighter, a car, and eight stolen mobile phones worth Rs 3.8 lakh. A police team led by PSI Maroti Khillare and supported by officers pursued the vehicle. The chase ended near Harsul T-Point, where the police apprehended the suspects. The stolen items were found hidden in the car, including eight mobile phones and sharp weapons.