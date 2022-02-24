Malik should resign and be expelled from the cabinet- MLA Save

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

Nawab Malik, the state minority minister who was involved in financial dealings with the accused in the Mumbai blasts, should not remain as a minister. He should resign and his MLA post should be revoked, demanded BJP state general secretary MLA Atul Save at a press conference on Thursday. He further added that Malik's actions were as serious as treason and that his presence in the state cabinet was dangerous in terms of security.

He was speaking at the BJP office in Osmanpura. He said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should not succumb to the pressure of NCP and should expel Malik from the cabinet. Evidence from the ED indicates that Dawood Ibrahim and Malik had a connection. If the CM does not take action against Malik, it will be clear that the Mahavikas Aghadi government supports treason. Before this incident, the state government had shielded police officer Sachin Waze and also supported former Home minister Anil Deshmukh, despite their involvement in serious crimes. General secretary Rajesh Mehta, Dr Ram Budhwant were present.

Protests in front of the collector office

The BJP staged a protest in front of the district collector office demanding the resignation of minority minister Malik on Thursday morning. The agitation was led by MLA Save. The office bearers of Mahila Morcha had participated by carrying placards with slogans against Malik.