Malika Fashion Exhibition begins today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Malika Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibition started at Agrasen Bhavan on Sunday. The event was inaugurated by chief guest Preeti Zawar. Various stalls of Sayali’s Fashion Point, M. K Jewellers, Fashion Trends, Scarlett By Aditi, Khushi Jewellers, and others provide an array of the latest fashion outlets and jewellery. The Malika Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition is captivating fashion enthusiasts and shoppers by offering an extraordinary shopping experience. The last day of the exhibition is June 5th and hence the organisers have appealed to the people to visit the venue between 11.00 am and 9.00 pm .