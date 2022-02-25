Mallakhamb demonstration at Vidya Aranyam School

Aurangabad, Feb 25: Vidya Aranyam School, Gandheli organised a demonstration of ancient sports ‘Mallakhamb’, recently. A specialized group of players known as Eklavya Krida Mandal presented the demonstration.

The School is known for its Indian Ancient Gurukul Education pattern with green campus, learning with creativity, Indian Culture, focus on Art and Academics. Eklavya Krida Mandal coach Prashant Jamdhade shared the detailed information, historical importance and various Aasanas of ‘Mallakhamb’ with demonstration.

The ‘Mallakhamb’ players were appreciated by the school authorities with a hope to initiate physical training of Indian sports like ‘Mallakhamb’ in the school very soon.