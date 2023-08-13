Malnourished leopard rescued and nursed back to health

Will be released once it is deemed healthy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A significant effort by the forest department came to fruition when a five-month-old leopard, discovered in a weakened state in the Vaijapur forest area, was successfully admitted to a veterinary clinic in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for crucial treatment.

The plight of 23 other leopard cubs, weakened due to fever and inability to hunt, resonated with this young cub, rendering it starved and in distress. The forest department swiftly intervened upon locating the ailing 24th male leopard cub, ensuring prompt medical care to prevent further deterioration.

Urgent treatment coupled with nourishment proved effective as the cub's fever subsided and its overall condition improved. The subsequent opening of the treatment and transfer centre has been touted as a potential resource to safeguard not only leopards but other wildlife as well, sparking discussions in wild life experts.

Shankar Kavathe, forest range officer, conveyed the anticipated course of action, stating, "Currently confined to a cage, the cub has been provided with sustenance and water over the weekend. A team of animal medical experts and forest officials have been overseeing its condition, taking every precaution. Once it is deemed healthy, it will be released into its natural habitat, in line with advice from veterinary professionals."