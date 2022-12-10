Man ablazed for hidden treasure

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Three persons lured a man on the pretext of drinking liquor and set him ablaze for hidden treasure in Binkinhola village in Sillod tehsil on November 27 night. A case under sections of atrocity and black magic act has been registered against the accused with Wadodbazar police station on December 7. Victim Bhagwan Pundlik Kharat’s right leg had to be cut due to severe injuries. The accused have been identified as Kachru Gopal Kharat, Vitthal Eknath Farkade and Bhausaheb Vitthal Farkade (all residents of Binkinhola, Sillod).

According to the complaint lodged by injured Bhagwan’s mother, Bhagwan was habituated to drinking. On November 27 evening, we went out of the house to go to a grocery shop but did not return. The next day, a villager saw him lying in a nullah near the village. Later, Bhagwan’s son Vishal with the help of the villagers took him to a private hospital. The doctors advised them to take him to Sillod for treatment due to severe burns on his stomach and legs. He was taken to Sillod in an ambulance and later to Government Medical College and Hospital in Aurangabad. The doctors after giving him first aid asked him to come again for treatment.

When the family members inquired Bhagwan about the incident, he told that the three accused had taken him outside the village to drink liquor. After giving him liquor, they asked him to dig a ditch to take out the hidden treasure. Later, they removed all his clothes, beat him, and set him ablaze after pouring inflammable liquid on him. As some farmer came to the farm to water the crops, all three accused fled from the scene leaving him in a nullah.

Meanwhile, Bhagwan’s condition further deteriorated, and was again admitted to GMCH on December 5. The doctors on December 6, removed his right leg due to severe injuries. All three accused are at large. Sub-divisional police officer Jaidutta Bhavar is further investigating the case.