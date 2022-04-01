Man arrested for killing wife

Aurangabad, April 1:

The Chikalthana police have arrested a man at large after killing his wife by hitting on her head with iron road and stabbing at Pisadevi on February 27 over domestic dispute.

The arrested has been identified as Deepak Arjun Bhamble (32, Dolekheda, Jafrabad, presently living at Shri Residency, Pisadevi). He was at large since the murder.

Police said, accused Deepak was living with his wife Ashwini and three children at Pisadevi and worked in a private finance company. On February 27, he called his wife on phone and abused her.Later, he hit Ashwini with an iron rod on her head and also stabbed her. A case was registered against Deepak with Chikalthana police station. He was at large since then. The police arrested him and presented before the court on Friday. Judicial magistrate (first class) remanded him in the police custody till April 2.