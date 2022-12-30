Man arrested for molesting minor girl

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A man working as a driver asked his friend to keep a watch on his daughter studying in class tenth. However, his friend threatened and molested the girl by demanding physical relations with her. The girl was afraid of the incident and did not eat any food for three days. Finally, she informed the Damini squad officers about her misery.

The Damini squad officers laid a trap and arrested the molester in the Harsul area on Wednesday evening.

Police said a 16-year-old girl lives in the Harsul area and studies in class tenth. Her father is a driver and her mother works as a maidservant. Hence, her father asked his 35 years old friend Ganesh (name changed) to take care of and keep a watch on his daughter.

However, Ganesh threatened the girl that he knew that she has a boyfriend. He threatened her that he will tell her father about the boy if she does not maintain physical relations with him. Later, he started blackmailing the girl for the past few days.

On Tuesday, the girl told Damini squad officer Manisha Bansode, who lives in Harsul area about the incident. As per the directives of Damini squad PI Amrapali Tayade, constables Lata Jadhav, Kalpana Kharat, Sujata Kharat and others met the girl in Harsul area and asked her to call Ganesh at a deserted place in Harsul on December 28. According, the officers laid a trap and arrested Ganesh, who came to meet the girl. They brought the accused to the Bharosa cell. PI Tayade then called the mother of the victim and the wife of the accused. Both were shocked after knowing the incident. The accused confessed that he has threatened the girl. However, the victim’s mother refused to lodge a complaint. Hence, the accused was warned and let go after completing the legal procedure.