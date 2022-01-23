Man arrested for using fake number on motorcycle

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

The crime branch police arrested a man for using a fake registration number on his motorcycle for evading the loan installments at Naregaon on Sunday, informed PI Avinash Aghav.

The accused has been identified as Mushtaq Shaikh Jafar Shaikh (51, Pukrajnagar, New Bhokardan, Jalna).

Crime branch PSI Datta Shelke during patrolling in Naregaon, saw a motorcycles in suspicious condition near Dargah Masjid. Shelke stopped him and asked for the documents of the motorcycle. However, Mushtaq failed to produce documents. Then, Shelke checked the motorcycle number (MH20 CC 2518) through online system and found that the number was fake. He seized the motorcycle and checked the chassis and engine numbers and then found that the original number of motorcycle was (MH20 CL 8222). During investigation, Mushtaq purchased the motorcycle from Abrar Sardar Khan (Roshan Gate). The motorcycle had the loan of HDFC Bank. Hence, he changed the registration number to evade the remaining installments of the bank, he confessed.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Aghav by PSI Datta Shelke, Kiran Gavande, Vitthal Sure, Omprakash Bankar, Navnath Khandekar, Sanjay Rajput, Jitendra Thakur, Ramesh Gaikwad and others. A case has been registered in Cidco MIDC police station.