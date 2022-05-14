Man arrested for using fake number on stolen bike

Aurangabad, May 14:

Crime branch police arrested a man for using fake registration number on the bike stolen from Ahmednagar district at Naregaon on Friday. The accused has been identified as Shaikh Aamer Shaikh Azam (31, Aziz Colony, Naregaon) and the police have seized the motorcycle from him.

Police said, under the guidance of crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, police team including PSI Kalyan Shelke and others were patrolling in Naregaon area. They received a secret information that a person is possessing a stolen bike. They arrested Aamer while going on the motorcycle. When they asked about the documents of the bike, he told that he purchased the bike from Shaikh Gaffar and Shaikh Sattar and he did not give him the documents. When the police checked the registration number of the bike, it was found to be fake and was stolen from Ahmednagar MIDC. The accused has been arrested and the motorcycle has been seized.

The police action was executed by PSI Shelke, ASI Ramakant Patare, Ramesh Gaikwad, constable Vijay Nikam, Rajendra Salunke, Sandeep Sanap and Poonam Pardhi.