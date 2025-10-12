Man arrested with homemade pistol and two live cartridges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The local crime branch arrested Akash Gagurde (23, Wahegaon), on the Wahegaon Muddeshwadgaon route, Gangapur on Saturday, at 9 pm.

Police recovered a homemade pistol, two live cartridges, and a two-wheeler from him. The police had received a tip that a person carrying a homemade pistol was riding an unregistered bike along the route. Acting on the information, the crime branch team spotted Gagurde in the Muddeshwadgaon area. During the search, they found a homemade pistol with a magazine strapped to his waist and two live cartridges. Police seized the pistol, cartridges, and bike, taking Gagurde into custody. A case was registered late Saturday at Gangapur Police Station.