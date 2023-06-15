Man attacked with knife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man attacked a man with knife over petty reason at Railway Station area on June 14. The injured has been identified as Ajay Aajge (29, Navjeevan Colony).

Ajay came from Nizamabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at railway station at around 3.30 am.

He was waiting for an auto-rickshaw to go to Mill Corner. A man came near him and asked him by he was standing there. Ajay ignored him, but the man took out a knife. Ajay then ran inside the station. When he was going to Mill Corner in a rickshaw, the man chased him and at Mill Corner, he attacked Ajay with a knife. A case has been registered with Vedantnagar police station while PSI Pramod Devkate is further investigating the case.