Man attempts to kill friend over old dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man allegedly attacked his friend with an axe over a past quarrel on Saturday around 8.30 pm in Gajanan nagar, Garkheda.

Pundliknagar police arrested the accused, Ejaz, also known as Sayed or Iju. Gajanan Solunke (20) had a minor dispute with Ejaz days earlier. Ejaz went to Gajanan’s house, verbally abused him, and struck him on the head with an axe on January 3. Gajanan raised his hands in defense, sustaining a serious thumb injury, after which Ejaz assaulted him further with a rod. Gajanan’s brothers intervened, forcing Ejaz to flee. The victim received medical treatment and lodged a complaint, leading police sub-inspector Reshim Kolekar to register a case and arrest Ejaz. The court ordered Ejaz to remain in custody until January 6. He has two prior cases of grievous assault.