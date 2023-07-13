Man beaten by in-laws dies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man injured in an attack by his in-laws four days back died while undergoing treatment in the government hospital on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Anil Shalin Pimple (31, Ambelohal). The police have arrested two accused.

Police said Anil had a quarrel with his wife Gita on Sunday. She informed about the incident to her parents. Her father Sanjay Chavan, mother Parubai Chavan, brother Krushna Chavan, and brother-in-law Bhama Pawar went to Anil’s house and severely beat him. Anil was rushed to the government hospital where he died on Wednesday night. The police have arrested Parubai and Pawar. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station. Under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Sachin Pagote is further investigating the case.