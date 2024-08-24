Man beaten up for interference in qaurrel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 36-year-old man sustained serious head injuries at Bajajnagar on the night of Thursday for his interfering in a quarrel.

Four persons were booked with MIDC Waluj Police Station.

According to details, Umesh Sheshrao Dudhat (Cidco, Waluj Mahanagar) was called up by his friend Ganesh Satpure at Pratap Chowk at 11 pm. Ganesh had a dispute with his friend. Umesh went there and pacified them. After some time, when Umesh came out of a hotel, Tillu Suryavanshi met him with his three friends. Suryavanshi started an argument on how Umesh came at the time of quarrelling.

Umesh fell down when one of the friends of Tillu pushed him. Another friend of Tillu hit him with a wooden stick. Umesh sustained head injuries and also lost his gold chain. Injured Umesh is undergoing treatment at Government Hospital. Tillu Suryavansh and his three accomplices were booked at MIDC Waluj Police Station.