Man beats wife, mother-in-law on SP office campus

Aurangabad:

Enraged over a domestic quarrel, a man beat his wife and mother-in-law, near the Women’s Grievance Redressal Cell, situated on the campus of the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP), on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim woman along with her mother arrived at the Women’s Cell at around 2 pm. Later on, her husband Rahul Sahebrao Chavan, father-in-law Sahebrao Bajirao Chavan and mother-in-law (all residents of Wadji, in Bhadgaon tehsil of Jalgaon district) reached the SP office.

In a fit of anger, the husband told the victim (his wife) to tear the papers in her hand. When she refused to do so then Rahul started abusing and beating her. When the victim’s mother intervened, Rahul beat her also with a boulder. Meanwhile, Cidco police have registered an offence in this regard. Further investigation is on.