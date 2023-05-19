Man beats youth for molesting his daughter

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man severely beat a 30-year-old man for molesting his minor daughter at Javkhda in Kannad tehsil on Thursday evening. The condition of the accused is said to be critical. Both the parties lodged counter cases against each other and accordingly cases have been registered with Pishor police station.

The accused Satish Suresh Shikhare molested a 17-year-old minor girl by stopping her on the road on Thursday evening. The girl started shouting and her parents came for her help. Her father then severely beat Satish due to which he was seriously injured. He was immediately rushed to the rural hospital at Pishor and later to Government Medical College and Hospital.

Based on the complaint lodged by victim’s father a case has been registered against Satish under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act. Similarly, Satish’s father lodged a complaint against the father of the girl for beating his son. Under the guidance of API Komal Shinde, PSI Satish Bade and constable Lalchand Naglot are further investigating the case.