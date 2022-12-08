Man bitten, thrashed

Aurangabad

Waluj MIDC police booked three persons for biting a man and severely thrashing him at Bargipur Toki Shivar in Waluj Mahanagar area on Sunday evening.

Police said, Haridas Lanke (Bargipur Toki, Gangapur) was going to his farm on Sunday evening. At the same time, three of his relatives Dadasaheb Lanke, Nivrutti Lanke and Sunita Lanke were going in a bullock cart. They quarreled with Haridas and severely thrashed him. Dadasaheb bite his arm.