Man booked for blackmailing ex-girlfriend

Aurangabad, May 18:

Satara police booked a man from Rajasthan for blackmailing his girlfriend demanding a ransom of Rs 6 lakh and sending their photos and Whatsapp chats to her husband in the city.

Accused Pawan Jayaswal is a resident of Rasmand, Rajasthan. The 30-year-old complainant is a native of Rajasthan and has been married to a person in the city. Before marriage, she and Pawan worked in the same company in Rajasthan and they came close to each other. During this period, both of them chat with each other on Whatsapp and also clicked some photos together.

When the victim was married, Pawan started blackmailing her. He demanded Rs 6 lakh from her and threatened that else, he will send the chats and photos to her husband.

Initially, she ignored him, but he frequently demanded money. Later, he sent the chats and objectionable photos on her and her husband’s mobile phones. He also made a fake Facebook profile of the victim and made her phone number viral on it. When the victim and her husband came to know about it, they lodged a complaint with the Satara police station. PI Surendra Malale is further investigating the case.