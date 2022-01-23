Man booked for giving divorce to wife on phone

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

Cidco MIDC police on Sunday booked a man for giving divorce to wife on phone.

The complainant in her complaint mentioned that she was married to Shaikh Ashfaq Shaikh Anvar in 2019 and has a daughter. After the marriage, her husband and in-laws tortured her and demanded her to bring Rs 2 lakh from her parents. However, her parents could not fulfill the demand due to their poor condition.

on October 17, 2021, her husband beat her and drove her and her daughter from the house. Hence, the victim lodged a complaint in Bharosa Cell on October 18, 2021. The police counseled the couple on five occasion, but her husband refused to take her back. He later gave her divorce on phone, the victim mentioned in her complaint. A case has been registered in this regard in Cidco MIDC police station against Shaikh Ashfaq, father-in-law, mother-in-law and two brothers-in-law.