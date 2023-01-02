Man booked for misconduct with police officer

Aurangabad:

MIDC Cidco Police booked a relative of an accident deceased for misbehaving with a police officer. According to details, one social worker from Jalna district died in front of the District Civil Hospital when a black-yellow jeep hit him on December 31. A case of accidental death was registered with the police.

The relatives of the deceased lodged a complaint against the person for the cause of the death. Police inspector Gautam Pathare instructed a lady PSI to register the case on the basis of the complaint.

A case of molestation was being registered at the same time. Police personnel informed the relatives of the deceased to wait for some time as their case would be registered only after the registration of the molestation case.

Despite this, one of the relatives Avinash Babulal Atole (36, Vijaynagar, Garkheda Parishar) was misbehaving constantly with the lady PSI on the phone. He did not stop even after a warning. Avinash Athole was sent to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a medical examination in which he was found heavily drunk. A case was registered with MIDC Cidco Police Station against him. Later, a case was registered for the cause of death when.