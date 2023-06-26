Man booked for molesting woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj MIDC police booked an eve-teaser for abusing and teasing a woman in the Khojewadi area on June 23. The accused has been identified as Balu Kale.

Police said, a woman was cooking in her house on June 23 morning. Balu came to her house and started abusing her. When she opposed him, he forcibly entered her house and molested her. When she cried for help, the accused fled from the spot. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, a case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.