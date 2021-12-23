Man booked for molesting woman

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

Jinsi police have booked a man for forcibly entering a woman’s house and molesting her at Sanjaynagar on Wednesday evening. The accused has been identified as Laxman Nanasaheb Rangote (Prakashnagar, Ramnagar).

Complainant victim in her complaint that she was cooking food at her house on Wednesday at around 7.30 pm. Accused Rangote forcibly entered her kitchen. He then with malicious intention grabbed her tightly from back.

A case has been registered in Jinsi police station while PSI P S Patil is further investigating the case.